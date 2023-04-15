INAUGURATION DE L’EXPOSITION DE NINA RECH 2 Rue Relin, 15 avril 2023, Béziers.

La Maison Relin accueille Nina Rech pour son exposition, inauguration en présence de l’artiste. Entrée libre..

2 Rue Relin

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



The Maison Relin welcomes Nina Rech for her exhibition, inauguration in the presence of the artist. Free entrance.

La Maison Relin recibe a Nina Rech con motivo de su exposición, inaugurada en presencia de la artista. Entrada gratuita.

Das Maison Relin empfängt Nina Rech für ihre Ausstellung. Die Eröffnung findet in Anwesenheit der Künstlerin statt. Freier Eintritt.

