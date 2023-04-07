LA FONTAINE MUSICALE, 7 avril 2023, Béziers.

Sur la Place Jean Jaurès en plein cœur de la ville venez assister au spectacle de la fontaine musicale. Une performance alliant son, lumière et jets d’eau qui ne manquera pas d’émerveiller petits et grands.

Un vrai feu d’artifice aquatique..

2023-04-07 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-07 21:30:00. .

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



On the Place Jean Jaurès in the heart of the city come and watch the show of the musical fountain. A performance combining sound, light and water jets that will not fail to amaze young and old alike.

A real aquatic firework display.

En la plaza Jean Jaurès, en pleno centro de la ciudad, venga a ver el espectáculo de la fuente musical. Un espectáculo que combina sonido, luz y chorros de agua y que no dejará indiferente a grandes y pequeños.

Un auténtico espectáculo de fuegos artificiales acuáticos.

Auf dem Place Jean Jaurès im Herzen der Stadt erleben Sie das Spektakel des musikalischen Brunnens. Eine Performance aus Ton, Licht und Wasserfontänen, die Groß und Klein in Staunen versetzen wird.

Ein wahres Wasserfeuerwerk.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE