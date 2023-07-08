FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ARENES BEZIERS, 8 juillet 2023, ticketsvenue_address.

FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCH ARENES BEZIERS. Un spectacle à la date du 2023-07-08 à 20:00 (2023-07-08 au ). Tarif : 10.0 à 20.0 euros.

FESTIVAL INTERNATIONAL DE CATCHLes Arènes de Béziers se transformeront en ring pour la 13ème fois, pour accueillir une quinzaine de catcheurs de renommée mondiale : français, anglais, canadiens, espagnols, portugais, américains, japonais…Un événement très attendu où s’enchaîneront de nombreux combats. Présenté comme un vrai show à l’américaine, ce sport spectacle se partage en famille.Avec :-Mickie James (Ex Championne du Monde WWE et TNA)-Nick Aldis (Ex Champion du Monde NWA et TNA)-PJ Black (Ex Champion par Equipe WWE)-Ultimo Dragon (Ex Champion Poids-Léger WCW)-Scotty 2 Hotty (Ex Champion par Equipe WWE)-Tom la Ruffa (Champion Ultime ABC)-Maria de la Rosa (Championne Féminine ABC)-Dead Mask (Champion Interrégional ABC)-Losbattes (Champion par Equipe ABC)-Lorpic (Champion par Equipe ABC)-Jonny Storm (ex TNA et CZW)-Chris Random (Le Survivant – Ancien Champion Interrégional)Et d’autres surprises à venir…!Avec la participation de M. Jacky Lemoine, ancien catcheur de l’âge d’or du catch français.Carré Or : Hors 1er rang

ARENES BEZIERS BEZIERS Avenue Emile Claparede Hérault

10.0

EUR10.0.

