EXPO SUR L’INTELLIGENCE ARTIFIELLE Béziers
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-26 14:00:00
fin : 2024-04-26 17:00:00
Atelier photo, exposition sur l’Intelligence Artificielle. Salle Fayet, Maison Relin, Béziers
Béziers
Rue Relin
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
