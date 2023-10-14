Téléthon à Berthegon Berthegon
Téléthon à Berthegon Berthegon, 14 octobre 2023, Berthegon.
Berthegon,Vienne
9H/9H30 Inscriptions et départs MARCHE D’ORIENTATION (participation à la marche et/ou repas facultative)
12H APÉRO offert par Farandoles
12H30/13H REPAS Fouées- unique. sur réservation (boissons non comprises)
14H/14H30 Inscription et jet de bouchon PÉTANQUE (limité à 14 équipes de doublettes)
TOUS LES BÉNÉFICES SERONT REVERSÉS À L’AFM TÉLÉTHON.
2023-10-14 fin : 2023-10-14 . EUR.
Berthegon 86420 Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
9:00/9:30 Registration and departure ORIENTATION WALK (participation in the walk and/or meal optional)
12H APÉRO offered by Farandoles
12:30/13:00 Fouées- only on reservation (drinks not included)
14H/14H30 Registration and cork throwing PÉTANQUE (limited to 14 doublettes teams)
ALL PROCEEDS GO TO AFM TÉLÉTHON
9:00/9:30 Inscripción e inicio de la MARCHA DE ORIENTACIÓN (participación en la marcha y/o comida opcional)
12.00 APÉRO ofrecido por Farandoles
12.30/13.00 FOUÉES- sólo con reserva (bebidas no incluidas)
14H/14H30 Inscripción y lanzamiento de corcho PÉTANQUE (limitado a 14 equipos de dobletes)
TODOS LOS BENEFICIOS SE DONARÁN A LA AFM TÉLÉTHON
9H/9H30 Einschreibung und Start Orientierungsmarsch (Teilnahme am Marsch und/oder am Essen freiwillig)
12H APERO, angeboten von Farandoles
12H30/13H Einzigartiges Fouées-Essen auf Vorbestellung (Getränke nicht inbegriffen)
14H/14H30 Anmeldung und Korkenwurf PETANQUE (begrenzt auf 14 Doppelteams)
ALLE GEWINNE GEHEN AN DEN AFM TELETHON
Mise à jour le 2023-09-26 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Loudunais