Berstett Rando : Participation à la Marche gourmande Berstett Berstett
Berstett Rando : Participation à la Marche gourmande Berstett, 8 mai 2022, Berstett.
Berstett Rando : Participation à la Marche gourmande Berstett
2022-05-08 08:30:00 – 2022-05-08 18:00:00
Berstett Bas-Rhin
EUR Marche gourmande organisée à Berstett par le Groupe d’art populaire de Berstett. Contact : Agnès BURCKEL au 06 30 97 08 49.
Participation à la marche gourmande organisée par le GAP
+33 6 30 97 08 49
Marche gourmande organisée à Berstett par le Groupe d’art populaire de Berstett. Contact : Agnès BURCKEL au 06 30 97 08 49.
Berstett
dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-20 par