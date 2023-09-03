10ÈME VIDE-GRENIER ET BROCANTE Berling, 3 septembre 2023, Berling.

Berling,Moselle

L’association Les Bricochoux organise son 10ème vide-grenier! Restauration et buvette tout au long de la journée. Grillades à midi proposées par le Foyer Sport et Culture. Présence du food truck réunionnais Ti Caz Petrel à partir de 18h.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-03 06:00:00 fin : 2023-09-03 . 0 EUR.

Berling 57370 Moselle Grand Est



Les Bricochoux association organizes its 10th garage sale! Catering and refreshments throughout the day. Grills at lunchtime provided by the Foyer Sport et Culture. Reunionese food truck Ti Caz Petrel on hand from 6pm.

La asociación Les Bricochoux organiza su 10ª venta de garaje Catering y refrescos durante todo el día. Parrilladas al mediodía a cargo del Foyer Sport et Culture. A partir de las 18:00 horas, el food truck reunionés Ti Caz Petrel estará presente.

Der Verein Les Bricochoux organisiert seinen 10. Flohmarkt! Verpflegung und Getränke den ganzen Tag über. Mittags werden vom Foyer Sport et Culture Grillspezialitäten angeboten. Ab 18 Uhr ist der Foodtruck Ti Caz Petrel aus La Réunion anwesend.

