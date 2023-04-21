Conférence sur l’histoire du Taennchel – Projet Auguste Schirlé 19 rue des juifs, 21 avril 2023, Bergheim.

Ce massif, zone à la fois mystérieuse et mystique, vous sera raconté par Pascal Bosshardt, spécialiste et habitant du village à l’occasion de cette conférence..

2023-04-21

19 rue des juifs

Bergheim 68750 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



This massif, a mysterious and mystical area, will be told to you by Pascal Bosshardt, specialist and inhabitant of the village on the occasion of this conference.

Pascal Bosshardt, especialista y residente en el pueblo, le contará todo sobre esta zona misteriosa y mística durante esta conferencia.

Dieses Massiv, eine zugleich geheimnisvolle und mystische Zone, wird Ihnen von Pascal Bosshardt, einem Spezialisten und Einwohner des Dorfes, anlässlich dieser Konferenz erzählt.

