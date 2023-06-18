Respirez, méditez, chantez, 18 juin 2023, Bergerac.

Soyez vous-même en toute liberté…

Au programme, Laetitia et Martine vous proposent une douce respiration au cœur de la forêt magique.

Laetitia Trindade est sophrologue et Martine Chou est coach vocale.

Marche en conscience, respiration guidée, méditation féerique, connexion à la nature et aux arbres, chant vibratoire et mantras, consultation de l’oracle, potion chamanique et collation offertes.

Le point de rendez-vous est communiqué lors de l’inscription. Réservation téléphonique obligatoire..

2023-06-18 12:00:00

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Be yourself in all freedom…

On the program, Laetitia and Martine offer you a soft breath in the heart of the magic forest.

Laetitia Trindade is a sophrologist and Martine Chou is a vocal coach.

Consciousness walking, guided breathing, meditation, connection to nature and trees, vibratory singing and mantras, consultation of the oracle, shamanic potion and snack offered.

The meeting point will be communicated upon registration. Reservation by phone is mandatory.

Sé tú mismo con total libertad…

En el programa, Laetitia y Martine te ofrecen un suave respiro en el corazón del bosque mágico.

Laetitia Trindade es sofróloga y Martine Chou es coach vocal.

Caminata por la conciencia, respiración guiada, meditación de cuento de hadas, conexión con la naturaleza y los árboles, canto vibratorio y mantras, consulta al oráculo, poción chamánica y merienda ofrecida.

El punto de encuentro se comunicará en el momento de la inscripción. Es necesario reservar por teléfono.

Seien Sie in aller Freiheit Sie selbst

Laetitia und Martine bieten Ihnen eine sanfte Atmung im Herzen des Zauberwaldes an.

Laetitia Trindade ist Sophrologin und Martine Chou ist Stimmtrainerin.

Bewusstes Gehen, geführte Atmung, märchenhafte Meditation, Verbindung mit der Natur und den Bäumen, vibrierender Gesang und Mantras, Orakelbefragung, schamanischer Trank und Snacks werden angeboten.

Der Treffpunkt wird bei der Anmeldung bekannt gegeben. Telefonische Anmeldung erforderlich.

