Chorale Cantica de Montpellier Place du Docteur Cayla, 21 mai 2023, Bergerac.

La Chorale Cantica de Montpellier, dirigée par Jean-Pierre Nougier et accompagnée au piano par Karine Szkolnik, donnera un concert au temple de Bergerac, dimanche 21 mai 2023 à 17 heures.

– Première partie : chœur accompagné au piano : œuvres de G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

– Seconde partie : récital de piano de Karine Szkolnik : œuvres de J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

– Troisième partie : chœur accompagné au piano : œuvres de J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Participation souhaitée aux frais : adultes 10 € ; mineurs, chômeurs et étudiants gratuit..

Place du Docteur Cayla Temple protestant

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Cantica Choir of Montpellier, directed by Jean-Pierre Nougier and accompanied on the piano by Karine Szkolnik, will give a concert at the temple of Bergerac, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 5 pm.

? First part: choir accompanied by piano: works by G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

? Second part : piano recital by Karine Szkolnik : works by J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

? Third part : choir accompanied by piano : works by J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Participation in the costs: adults 10 ?; minors, unemployed and students free.

El coro Cantica de Montpellier, dirigido por Jean-Pierre Nougier y acompañado al piano por Karine Szkolnik, ofrecerá un concierto en el templo de Bergerac el domingo 21 de mayo de 2023 a las 17:00 horas.

? Primera parte: coro acompañado al piano: obras de G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

? Segunda parte: recital de piano de Karine Szkolnik: obras de J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

? Tercera parte: coro acompañado de piano: obras de J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Participación en los costes: adultos 10€; menores, desempleados y estudiantes gratis.

Der Chorale Cantica de Montpellier, geleitet von Jean-Pierre Nougier und am Klavier begleitet von Karine Szkolnik, wird am Sonntag, den 21. Mai 2023 um 17 Uhr ein Konzert im Tempel von Bergerac geben.

? Erster Teil: Chor mit Klavierbegleitung: Werke von G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

? Zweiter Teil: Klavierrezital von Karine Szkolnik: ?Werke von J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

? Dritter Teil: Chor mit Klavierbegleitung: Werke von J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Gewünschter Unkostenbeitrag: Erwachsene 10?; Minderjährige, Arbeitslose und Studenten kostenlos.

