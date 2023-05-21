mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

Chorale Cantica de Montpellier Place du Docteur Cayla Bergerac

Catégories d’Évènement:
Place du Docteur Cayla Temple protestant Bergerac 2023-05-21

Chorale Cantica de Montpellier Place du Docteur Cayla, 21 mai 2023, Bergerac.

La Chorale Cantica de Montpellier, dirigée par Jean-Pierre Nougier et accompagnée au piano par Karine Szkolnik, donnera un concert au temple de Bergerac, dimanche 21 mai 2023 à 17 heures.

– Première partie : chœur accompagné au piano : œuvres de G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

– Seconde partie : récital de piano de Karine Szkolnik : œuvres de J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

– Troisième partie : chœur accompagné au piano : œuvres de J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Participation souhaitée aux frais : adultes 10 € ; mineurs, chômeurs et étudiants gratuit..
2023-05-21 à ; fin : 2023-05-21 . .
Place du Docteur Cayla Temple protestant
Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

The Cantica Choir of Montpellier, directed by Jean-Pierre Nougier and accompanied on the piano by Karine Szkolnik, will give a concert at the temple of Bergerac, Sunday, May 21, 2023 at 5 pm.

? First part: choir accompanied by piano: works by G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

? Second part : piano recital by Karine Szkolnik : works by J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

? Third part : choir accompanied by piano : works by J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Participation in the costs: adults 10 ?; minors, unemployed and students free.

El coro Cantica de Montpellier, dirigido por Jean-Pierre Nougier y acompañado al piano por Karine Szkolnik, ofrecerá un concierto en el templo de Bergerac el domingo 21 de mayo de 2023 a las 17:00 horas.

? Primera parte: coro acompañado al piano: obras de G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

? Segunda parte: recital de piano de Karine Szkolnik: obras de J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

? Tercera parte: coro acompañado de piano: obras de J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Participación en los costes: adultos 10€; menores, desempleados y estudiantes gratis.

Der Chorale Cantica de Montpellier, geleitet von Jean-Pierre Nougier und am Klavier begleitet von Karine Szkolnik, wird am Sonntag, den 21. Mai 2023 um 17 Uhr ein Konzert im Tempel von Bergerac geben.

? Erster Teil: Chor mit Klavierbegleitung: Werke von G.Ph. Telemann, F. Glück, W.A. Mozart, J.-P. Nougier, F. Couperin

? Zweiter Teil: Klavierrezital von Karine Szkolnik: ?Werke von J.S. Bach, F. Schubert, Mel Bonis, M.J.A. Déodat de Séverac

? Dritter Teil: Chor mit Klavierbegleitung: Werke von J. Newton, Ch. Gounod, R.L. de Pearsall, N. Rota, H. Giraud

Gewünschter Unkostenbeitrag: Erwachsene 10?; Minderjährige, Arbeitslose und Studenten kostenlos.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-18 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides

Détails

Date:
21 mai 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
Place du Docteur Cayla
Adresse
Place du Docteur Cayla Temple protestant
Ville
Bergerac
Departement
Dordogne
Lieu Ville
Place du Docteur Cayla Bergerac

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Bergerac Dordogne
Bergerac Dordogne

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?