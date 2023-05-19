Quizz Nintendo | Ludik Factory 9 Route d’Agen, 19 mai 2023, Bergerac.

Le groupe Nintendo et leurs jeux vidéo n’ont aucun secret pour vous ? Rendez-vous au Ludik Factory pour participer à ce quizz haut en couleur !

ANIMATION GRATUITE – Tapas et délicieux cocktails vous y attendent également..

9 Route d’Agen Ludik Factory

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Do Nintendo and their video games hold no secrets for you? Come to the Ludik Factory to participate in this colorful quiz!

FREE ANIMATION – Tapas and delicious cocktails are also waiting for you.

¿Nintendo y sus videojuegos no tienen secretos para ti? Ven a la Ludik Factory y participa en este colorido concurso

ANIMACIÓN GRATUITA – También se ofrecen tapas y deliciosos cócteles.

Die Nintendo-Gruppe und ihre Videospiele sind für Sie kein Geheimnis? Besuchen Sie die Ludik Factory, um an diesem farbenfrohen Quiz teilzunehmen!

KOSTENLOSE ANIMATION – Tapas und leckere Cocktails warten auf Sie.

