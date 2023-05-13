Jazz Pourpre : chorale Vocal’Ease Place du Foirail, 13 mai 2023, Bergerac.

Le festival JAZZ POURPRE EN PÉRIGORD 2023 organise sa 19ème édition.

Avec la chorale Vocal Ease, un hommage aux magnifiques chansons intemporelles de Claude Nougaro, tout en voix !.

2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-13 . EUR.

Place du Foirail

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The festival JAZZ POURPRE EN PÉRIGORD 2023 organizes its 19th edition.

With the Vocal Ease choir, a tribute to the magnificent timeless songs of Claude Nougaro, all in voice!

El festival JAZZ POURPRE EN PÉRIGORD 2023 organiza su 19ª edición.

Con el coro Vocal Ease, un homenaje a las magníficas canciones intemporales de Claude Nougaro, ¡todo en voz!

Das Festival JAZZ POURPRE EN PÉRIGORD 2023 organisiert seine 19.

Mit dem Chor Vocal Ease, einer Hommage an die wunderschönen, zeitlosen Lieder von Claude Nougaro, ganz in Stimme!

Mise à jour le 2023-02-20 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides