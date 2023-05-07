Festival Atout Choeur : bouquet final Centre culturel Michel Manet, 7 mai 2023, Bergerac.

La 10ème édition du festival de chorales et de groupes vocaux, organisé par l’ALEP, aura lieu les 6 et 7 mai 2023.

Centre Culturel : 18h – Bouquet final – 14 chorales – Chant commun : quand les hommes vivront d’amour

Participation libre..

2023-05-07 à ; fin : 2023-05-07 . .

Centre culturel Michel Manet Place Gambetta

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The 10th edition of the festival of choirs and vocal groups, organized by ALEP, will take place on May 6th and 7th 2023.

Cultural Center: 6 pm ? Final Bouquet ? 14 choirs ? Common song : when men will live by love

Free participation.

La 10ª edición del festival de coros y grupos vocales, organizado por ALEP, tendrá lugar los días 6 y 7 de mayo de 2023.

Centro Cultural: 18.00 h ? Ramo final ? 14 coros ? Canción común: cuando los hombres viven del amor

Participación libre.

Die 10. Ausgabe des von ALEP organisierten Festivals für Chöre und Vokalgruppen wird am 6. und 7. Mai 2023 stattfinden.

Kulturzentrum: 18 Uhr ? Finales Bouquet ? 14 Chöre ? Gemeinsamer Gesang: Wenn die Menschen von der Liebe leben werden

Freie Teilnahme.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-13 par Pays de Bergerac, Vignoble & Bastides