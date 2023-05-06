Festival Atout Choeur Auditorium François Mitterrand, 6 mai 2023, Bergerac.

La 10ème édition du festival de chorales et de groupes vocaux, organisé par l’ALEP, aura lieu les 6 et 7 mai 2023.

Pour ce rendez-vous à l’auditorium, les chorales « Chorale Tapage » (Canéjan – 33) et « Vocal’Ease » (Gardonne – 24) seront présentes.

Participation libre..

Auditorium François Mitterrand Boulevard Henri Sicard

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The 10th edition of the festival of choirs and vocal groups, organized by ALEP, will take place on May 6 and 7, 2023.

For this appointment in the auditorium, the choirs « Chorale Tapage » (Canéjan ? 33) and « Vocal?Ease » (Gardonne ? 24) will be present.

Free participation.

La 10ª edición del festival de coros y grupos vocales, organizado por ALEP, tendrá lugar los días 6 y 7 de mayo de 2023.

Para este encuentro en el auditorio, se contará con la presencia de los coros « Chorale Tapage » (Canéjan € 33) y « Vocalšease » (Gardonne € 24).

Participación gratuita.

Die 10. Ausgabe des von ALEP organisierten Festivals für Chöre und Vokalgruppen wird am 6. und 7. Mai 2023 stattfinden.

Bei diesem Treffen im Auditorium werden die Chöre « Chorale Tapage » (Canejan? 33) und « Vocal?Ease » (Gardonne? 24) auftreten.

Teilnahme frei.

