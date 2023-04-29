Châteaux en fête – Château Mounet-Sully Château Mounet-Sully, 29 avril 2023, Bergerac.
CONCERT DE MUSIQUE BAROQUE
Concert de Musique Baroque dans la grande salle à manger XVIII Siècle du Château, avec la participation des professeurs et des élèves du Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.
Participation au chapeau
Animation prévue en intérieur
Réservation obligatoire au 06.85.47.95.20
Places limitées à 50 personnes.
2023-04-29 à ; fin : 2023-04-29 . .
Château Mounet-Sully Route de Mussidan
Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
BAROQUE MUSIC CONCERT
Concert of Baroque Music in the large dining room XVIII Century of the Castle, with the participation of teachers and students of the Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.
Participation in the hat
Animation planned inside
Reservation required at 06.85.47.95.20
Places limited to 50 people
CONCIERTO DE MÚSICA BARROCA
Concierto de música barroca en el gran comedor del siglo XVIII del Château, con la participación de los profesores y alumnos del Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.
Participación en el sombrero
Animación de interior
Reserva obligatoria en el 06.85.47.95.20
Plazas limitadas a 50 personas
BAROCKMUSIKKONZERT
Barockmusikkonzert im großen Speisesaal aus dem 18. Jahrhundert des Schlosses, unter Mitwirkung von Lehrern und Schülern des Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.
Teilnahme mit Hut
Animation im Innenbereich vorgesehen
Reservierung unter 06.85.47.95.20 erforderlich
Begrenzte Plätze für 50 Personen
Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par Groupe CDT 24