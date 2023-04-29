Châteaux en fête – Château Mounet-Sully Château Mounet-Sully, 29 avril 2023, Bergerac.

CONCERT DE MUSIQUE BAROQUE

Concert de Musique Baroque dans la grande salle à manger XVIII Siècle du Château, avec la participation des professeurs et des élèves du Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.

Participation au chapeau

Animation prévue en intérieur

Réservation obligatoire au 06.85.47.95.20

Places limitées à 50 personnes.

Château Mounet-Sully Route de Mussidan

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



BAROQUE MUSIC CONCERT

Concert of Baroque Music in the large dining room XVIII Century of the Castle, with the participation of teachers and students of the Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.

Participation in the hat

Animation planned inside

Reservation required at 06.85.47.95.20

Places limited to 50 people

CONCIERTO DE MÚSICA BARROCA

Concierto de música barroca en el gran comedor del siglo XVIII del Château, con la participación de los profesores y alumnos del Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.

Participación en el sombrero

Animación de interior

Reserva obligatoria en el 06.85.47.95.20

Plazas limitadas a 50 personas

BAROCKMUSIKKONZERT

Barockmusikkonzert im großen Speisesaal aus dem 18. Jahrhundert des Schlosses, unter Mitwirkung von Lehrern und Schülern des Conservatoire à rayonnement Départemental De La Dordogne Musique et Théâtre.

Teilnahme mit Hut

Animation im Innenbereich vorgesehen

Reservierung unter 06.85.47.95.20 erforderlich

Begrenzte Plätze für 50 Personen

