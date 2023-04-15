Châteaux en fête – Château Mounet-Sully Château Mounet-Sully Bergerac Catégories d’Évènement: Bergerac

Châteaux en fête – Château Mounet-Sully Château Mounet-Sully, 15 avril 2023, Bergerac. TAPAS AVEC ARDOISES PERIGOURDINES Tapas de charcuterie, fromages, … A partir de 12€ Réservation obligatoire par téléphone.

Château Mounet-Sully Route de Mussidan

Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



TAPAS WITH PERIGOURDINE SLATES Tapas of cold cuts, cheeses, … From 12? Reservation required by phone TAPAS CON PIZARRAS PERIGURDINAS Tapas de embutidos, quesos, … A partir de 12? Reserva obligatoria por teléfono TAPAS MIT PERIGOURDINESISCHEN SCHIEFERPLATTEN Tapas mit Wurstwaren, Käse, … Ab 12? Reservierung per Telefon erforderlich Mise à jour le 2023-04-06 par Groupe CDT 24

