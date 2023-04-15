Châteaux en fête – Château Mounet-Sully Château Mounet-Sully, 15 avril 2023, Bergerac.

TAPAS AVEC ARDOISES PERIGOURDINES

Tapas de charcuterie, fromages, …

A partir de 12€

Réservation obligatoire par téléphone.
2023-04-15 à ; fin : 2023-04-15 . .
Château Mounet-Sully Route de Mussidan
Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine

TAPAS WITH PERIGOURDINE SLATES

Tapas of cold cuts, cheeses, …

From 12?

Reservation required by phone

TAPAS CON PIZARRAS PERIGURDINAS

Tapas de embutidos, quesos, …

A partir de 12?

Reserva obligatoria por teléfono

TAPAS MIT PERIGOURDINESISCHEN SCHIEFERPLATTEN

Tapas mit Wurstwaren, Käse, …

Ab 12?

Reservierung per Telefon erforderlich

