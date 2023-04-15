Châteaux en fête – Château Mounet-Sully Château Mounet-Sully Bergerac
TAPAS AVEC ARDOISES PERIGOURDINES
Tapas de charcuterie, fromages, …
A partir de 12€
Réservation obligatoire par téléphone.
Château Mounet-Sully Route de Mussidan
Bergerac 24100 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
TAPAS WITH PERIGOURDINE SLATES
Tapas of cold cuts, cheeses, …
From 12?
Reservation required by phone
TAPAS CON PIZARRAS PERIGURDINAS
Tapas de embutidos, quesos, …
A partir de 12?
Reserva obligatoria por teléfono
TAPAS MIT PERIGOURDINESISCHEN SCHIEFERPLATTEN
Tapas mit Wurstwaren, Käse, …
Ab 12?
Reservierung per Telefon erforderlich
