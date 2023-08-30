Visite accompagnée du Château et de sa bastide Bellocq, 30 août 2023, Bellocq.

Bellocq,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Bellocq est la plus ancienne bastide de la vicomté du Béarn (13ème siècle), ses rues perpendiculaires se coupant à angle droit témoignent de la volonté de faire de Bellocq un emplacement stratégique pour Gaston VII Moncade, vicomte de Béarn..

Bellocq 64270 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Bellocq is the oldest bastide of the viscounty of Béarn (13th century), its perpendicular streets intersecting at right angles testify to the will to make Bellocq a strategic site for Gaston VII Moncade, viscount of Béarn.

Bellocq es la ciudad fortificada más antigua del vizcondado de Béarn (siglo XIII), sus calles perpendiculares que se cruzan en ángulo recto son testimonio de la voluntad de hacer de Bellocq un lugar estratégico para Gaston VII Moncade, vizconde de Béarn.

Bellocq ist die älteste Bastide der Vicomté du Béarn (13. Jahrhundert). Die rechtwinklig verlaufenden Straßen, die sich im rechten Winkel schneiden, zeugen von dem Wunsch, Bellocq zu einem strategischen Standort für Gaston VII Moncade, den Vicomte de Béarn, zu machen.

