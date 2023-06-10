Very Good Trip Festival 4 rue du Château, 10 juin 2023, Bellocq.

Pop foutraque avec Nicoals Paugam.

17h30 à 18h30, café éphémère de la commune : rencontre conférence par Michka Assayas le parrain du festival.

19h : premier concert avec Olivier Rocabois (pop XXL / FRANCE), The Leisure Society (pop folk / UK), Melenas (Garage Rock), Les Big Byrd (rock psyché), El Perro (rock cosmique) et Thumper (noise pop)..

2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 . EUR.

4 rue du Château Château

Bellocq 64270 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Crazy pop with Nicoals Paugam.

5:30 pm to 6:30 pm, ephemeral café of the town: meeting conference by Michka Assayas the godfather of the festival.

7pm: first concert with Olivier Rocabois (XXL pop / FRANCE), The Leisure Society (folk pop / UK), Melenas (Garage Rock), Les Big Byrd (psychedelic rock), El Perro (cosmic rock) and Thumper (noise pop).

Crazy pop con Nicoals Paugam.

17.30 h a 18.30 h, café éphémère de la commune: encuentro y conferencia de Michka Assayas, mecenas del festival.

19.00 h: primer concierto con Olivier Rocabois (pop XXL / FRANCIA), The Leisure Society (folk pop / Reino Unido), Melenas (garage rock), Les Big Byrd (rock psicodélico), El Perro (rock cósmico) y Thumper (noise pop).

Pop foutraque mit Nicoals Paugam.

17.30 bis 18.30 Uhr, Café éphémère der Gemeinde: Treffen und Vortrag von Michka Assayas, dem Schirmherrn des Festivals.

19 Uhr: Erstes Konzert mit Olivier Rocabois (XXL-Pop / FRANKREICH), The Leisure Society (Folk-Pop / UK), Melenas (Garage Rock), Les Big Byrd (Psychedelic Rock), El Perro (Cosmic Rock) und Thumper (Noise Pop).

