CONCERT PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET + ADHARA 2 Place André Maginot, 3 juin 2023, Belleville-sur-Meuse.

C’est une musique plus douce et intimiste que PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET a voulu explorer au travers de textes parfois sombres mais finalement optimistes dans son premier album solo » The Silence of Winter ». ADHARA, groupe de Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop originaire de Meuse propose un répertoire allant du rock au reggae.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-06-03 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 23:55:00. 0 EUR.

2 Place André Maginot

Belleville-sur-Meuse 55430 Meuse Grand Est



It is a softer and more intimate music that PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET wanted to explore through lyrics sometimes dark but ultimately optimistic in his first solo album « The Silence of Winter ». ADHARA, a Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop band from Meuse, offers a repertoire ranging from rock to reggae.

PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET ha querido explorar una música más suave e intimista a través de letras a veces oscuras pero en última instancia optimistas en su primer álbum en solitario « The Silence of Winter ». ADHARA, grupo de Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop de Mosa, ofrece un repertorio que va del rock al reggae.

PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET hat in seinem ersten Soloalbum « The Silence of Winter » eine sanftere und intimere Musik mit manchmal düsteren, aber letztlich optimistischen Texten erkundet. ADHARA, eine Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop-Band aus dem Departement Meuse, bietet ein Repertoire, das von Rock bis Reggae reicht.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT GRAND VERDUN