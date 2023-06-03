mar 25 avril 2023
Accueil

CONCERT PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET + ADHARA 2 Place André Maginot Belleville-sur-Meuse

Catégories d’Évènement:
2 Place André Maginot Belleville-sur-Meuse 2023-06-03

CONCERT PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET + ADHARA 2 Place André Maginot, 3 juin 2023, Belleville-sur-Meuse.

C’est une musique plus douce et intimiste que PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET a voulu explorer au travers de textes parfois sombres mais finalement optimistes dans son premier album solo  » The Silence of Winter ». ADHARA, groupe de Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop originaire de Meuse propose un répertoire allant du rock au reggae.. Tout public
Samedi 2023-06-03 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-06-03 23:55:00. 0 EUR.
2 Place André Maginot
Belleville-sur-Meuse 55430 Meuse Grand Est

It is a softer and more intimate music that PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET wanted to explore through lyrics sometimes dark but ultimately optimistic in his first solo album « The Silence of Winter ». ADHARA, a Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop band from Meuse, offers a repertoire ranging from rock to reggae.

PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET ha querido explorar una música más suave e intimista a través de letras a veces oscuras pero en última instancia optimistas en su primer álbum en solitario « The Silence of Winter ». ADHARA, grupo de Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop de Mosa, ofrece un repertorio que va del rock al reggae.

PIERRE-EMMANUEL GILLET hat in seinem ersten Soloalbum « The Silence of Winter » eine sanftere und intimere Musik mit manchmal düsteren, aber letztlich optimistischen Texten erkundet. ADHARA, eine Trip/Hop/Indie-Pop-Band aus dem Departement Meuse, bietet ein Repertoire, das von Rock bis Reggae reicht.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-17 par OT GRAND VERDUN

Détails

Date:
3 juin 2023
Catégories d’Évènement:
,
Évènement Tags:

Autres

Lieu
2 Place André Maginot
Adresse
2 Place André Maginot
Ville
Belleville-sur-Meuse
Departement
Meuse
Lieu Ville
2 Place André Maginot Belleville-sur-Meuse

Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda

Belleville-sur-Meuse Meuse
Belleville-sur-Meuse Meuse

CATÉGORIES POPULAIRES

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS

Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2029
Unidivers est un magazine associatif sans but lucratif (1901), culturel, social et solidaire. Il bénéficie de l'aide du Service civique. Il est reconnu par la République française Service de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424.

SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Téléphone : 02 56 01 81 51 Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.

Suivez-nous sur les réseaux sociaux

Malgré des demandes répétées depuis 2012, le ministère de la Culture et la DRAC Bretagne refusent toujours d'accorder une subvention à Unidivers. Notre rédaction, composée de journalistes professionnels, dénonce cette mauvaise administration qui vise à soutenir les gros éditeurs de presse, dirigés par des intérêts privés, au détriment des indépendants, notamment des magazines de presse associatifs. Que devient la liberté de la presse quand seuls quelques groupes privilégiés sont encouragés à l'exercer ?