Soirée prestige : Un air d’été Belleville-sur-Loire, 28 novembre 2023, Belleville-sur-Loire.

Belleville-sur-Loire,Cher

Dans une ambiance d’exception aux senteurs des îles, entre monoï et vanille, venez participer à un soirée prestige sur le thème « Un air d’été »

Réservation obligatoire.

2023-11-28 fin : 2023-11-30 23:00:00. 35 EUR.

Belleville-sur-Loire 18240 Cher Centre-Val de Loire



In an exceptional ambience with the scents of the islands, between monoï and vanilla, come and take part in a prestigious evening on the theme « Un air d’été »

Reservations required

Acompáñenos en una prestigiosa velada de aromas isleños, monoi y vainilla, sobre el tema « Un air d’été »

Reserva obligatoria

In einem außergewöhnlichen Ambiente mit Düften der Inseln, zwischen Monoi und Vanille, nehmen Sie an einem Prestigeabend unter dem Motto « Ein Hauch von Sommer » teil

Reservierung erforderlich

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par Office de tourisme du Grand Sancerrois