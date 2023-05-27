Démos + initiation VTT Trial Centre omnisports – Terrain stabilisé, 27 mai 2023, Bellenaves.

VTT Trial avec la famille Jamain ! Venez essayer avec des pros ! Prévoir casque et protections..

2023-05-27 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 . .

Centre omnisports – Terrain stabilisé

Bellenaves 03330 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Trial mountain biking with the Jamain family! Come and try with the pros! Bring helmet and protections.

¡Trial en bicicleta de montaña con la familia Jamain! ¡Ven a probar con los profesionales! Trae casco y protección.

Mountainbike-Trial mit der Familie Jamain! Kommen Sie und probieren Sie es mit den Profis aus! Helm und Protektoren mitbringen.

