Les Boucicaut en lumière à Bellême Square Boucicaut, 13 mai 2023, Bellême.

Dans le cadre de sa restauration, la chapelle Boucicaut, dans l’église Saint-Sauveur de Bellême sera mise en lumière .

Une exposition de photos du début du 20ème siècle prendra place devant la Villa Boucicaut, à l’occasion de la célébration du 100ème anniversaire de la naissance de Aristide Boucicaut en 1910.

2023-05-13 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-13 23:00:00. .

Square Boucicaut

Bellême 61130 Orne Normandie



As part of its restoration, the Boucicaut chapel in the Saint-Sauveur church in Bellême will be illuminated.

An exhibition of photos from the beginning of the 20th century will take place in front of the Villa Boucicaut, on the occasion of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of Aristide Boucicaut in 1910

En el marco de su restauración, se iluminará la capilla Boucicaut de la iglesia Saint-Sauveur de Bellême.

Una exposición de fotos de principios del siglo XX tendrá lugar delante de la Villa Boucicaut, con motivo de la celebración del centenario del nacimiento de Aristide Boucicaut en 1910

Im Rahmen ihrer Restaurierung wird die Boucicaut-Kapelle in der Kirche Saint-Sauveur in Bellême beleuchtet.

Eine Ausstellung mit Fotos vom Anfang des 20. Jahrhunderts wird vor der Villa Boucicaut aufgebaut, um den 100. Geburtstag von Aristide Boucicaut im Jahr 1910 zu feiern

