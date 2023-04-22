Les chemins des Ateliers du Perche : Mary-ann Beall 2 ruelle de ronnel, 22 avril 2023, Bellême.

Plasticienne, Mary-Ann Beall travaille par séries sur différents supports et matériaux. Inspirée par la poésie , l’humain et la nature, elle cherche un équilibre entre force et fragilité.

Démonstration estampe de 17 à 18 heures.

Samedi 2023-04-22 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-04-23 19:00:00. .

2 ruelle de ronnel Atelier BEaLL’M

Bellême 61130 Orne Normandie



Mary-Ann Beall is a visual artist who works in series on different media and materials. Inspired by poetry, human and nature, she seeks a balance between strength and fragility.

Printmaking demonstration from 5 to 6 pm

Mary-Ann Beall es una artista visual que trabaja en series sobre distintos soportes y materiales. Inspirada por la poesía, lo humano y lo natural, busca un equilibrio entre fuerza y fragilidad.

Demostración de grabado de 17.00 a 18.00 horas

Mary-Ann Beall ist Künstlerin und arbeitet in Serien auf verschiedenen Trägern und Materialien. Inspiriert von Poesie , Mensch und Natur, sucht sie ein Gleichgewicht zwischen Stärke und Zerbrechlichkeit.

Druckvorführung von 17 bis 18 Uhr

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Normandie Tourisme / Orne Tourisme