Initiation Poney, 16 juillet 2023, Belcastel.

De 14h30 à 18h RDV au camping. Pour une découverte de Belcastel avec Cavale en Vallon. Enfants 3 à 10 ans. Participation libre..

2023-07-16 à ; fin : 2023-07-16 . EUR.

Belcastel 12390 Aveyron Occitanie



From 2:30 pm to 6:00 pm, meeting point at the campsite. For a discovery of Belcastel with Cavale en Vallon. Children 3 to 10 years old. Free participation.

De 14h30 a 18h00, punto de encuentro en el camping. Para descubrir Belcastel con Cavale en Vallon. Niños de 3 a 10 años. Participación gratuita.

Von 14:30 bis 18:00 Uhr RDV am Campingplatz. Für eine Entdeckung von Belcastel mit Cavale en Vallon. Kinder von 3 bis 10 Jahren. Kostenlose Teilnahme.

Mise à jour le 2023-04-16 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DU PAYS RIGNACOIS