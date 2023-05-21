Brocante Vide Grenier M. Christian GINESTET, 21 mai 2023, Belcastel.

Brocante et Vide Grenier à Belcastel de 8h à 19h..

M. Christian GINESTET

Belcastel 12390 Aveyron Occitanie



Flea market and garage sale in Belcastel from 8 am to 7 pm.

Brocante y Vide Grenier en Belcastel de 8h a 19h.

Trödelmarkt und Vide Grenier in Belcastel von 8 bis 19 Uhr.

