Concert au Couvent: Pascal Mary Le Couvent, 6 mai 2023, .

Une première, deux jeunes chefs locaux et talentueux, Maxime Bley et Tim Saidane vous proposent de venir découvrir leur cuisine à bord de leur remorque à cuisson à bois, cuisine en direct depuis la terrasse. Repas bistronomique à 60€ hors boissons. Sur réservation uniquement.

A 21h : Pascal Mary, auteur-compositeur-interprète nous propose un récital piano voix. Il sait à la fois être tendre, mélancolique, désabusé, fantaisiste…

« Quand viendra la lumière, même les ombres auront du goût ».

2023-05-06 à 21:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-06 . EUR.

Le Couvent Place du Mercadiel

Bélaye 46140 Lot Occitanie



A first, two young and talented local chefs, Maxime Bley and Tim Saidane propose you to come and discover their cooking on board their wood-fired trailer, cooking live from the terrace. Bistronomic meal at 60? excluding drinks. Reservations required.

At 9pm: Pascal Mary, singer-songwriter, offers a piano-voice recital. He knows how to be tender, melancholic, disillusioned, whimsical…

« When the light comes, even the shadows will taste good »

Por primera vez, dos jóvenes y talentosos chefs locales, Maxime Bley y Tim Saidane, le invitan a descubrir su cocina a bordo de su remolque de leña, cocinando en directo desde la terraza. Comida bistronómica a 60? sin bebidas. Sólo con reserva previa.

A las 21:00 h: Pascal Mary, autor-compositor-intérprete, ofrece un recital de piano-voz. Sabe ser tierno, melancólico, desilusionado, caprichoso…

« Cuando llegue la luz, hasta las sombras sabrán bien »

Eine Premiere: Zwei junge, talentierte lokale Köche, Maxime Bley und Tim Saidane, laden Sie ein, ihre Küche an Bord ihres Holzkochanhängers zu entdecken und direkt von der Terrasse aus zu kochen. Bistronomisches Essen für 60 € ohne Getränke. Nur mit Reservierung.

Um 21 Uhr: Pascal Mary, Liedermacher und Interpret, bietet einen Klavierabend mit Stimme. Er kann gleichzeitig zärtlich, melancholisch, desillusioniert und fantasievoll sein…

« Wenn das Licht kommt, werden sogar die Schatten Geschmack haben »

Mise à jour le 2023-04-29 par OT CVL Vignoble