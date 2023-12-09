Belaria residency [nuit 2] — David Carretta b2b The Hacker (+) DJ Physical Badaboum Paris, 9 décembre 2023 23:30, Paris.

Le samedi 09 décembre 2023

de 23h30 à 07h00

.Tout public. payant Prévente : 12 EUR

Club : Belaria invite David Carretta b2b The Hacker (+) DJ Physical

Samedi 9 décembre – 23h30/07h00

La Capsule : Labout

NOS TARIFS :

Préventes avant minuit : 12€

Préventes avant 1h: 16€

Prévente Badaboum Community All night long : 20€

Entrée sur place : 20€

FREE ENTRANCE FROM 4:30AM

RÉSERVATION BOUTEILLE

Contactez nous par mail :

resaclub@badaboum.paris

ou par SMS /Whatsapp only : 06 95 05 39 18

L’accès à l’événement est interdit aux personnes mineures. Une pièce d’identité pourra être exigée à l’entrée. L’établissement se réserve le droit de refuser l’entrée.

The entry is forbidden to people under 18. An ID might be asked at the door. The venue reserves the right to prevent the entry.

INFOS PRATIQUES :

Le Badaboum – –

2 Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris

— Stations de métro proches : Bastille, Ledru Rollin, Voltaire – : 1, 5, 8, 9

— Bus : 46, 61, 69, 76, 86

Pour une fête LIBRE, INCLUSIVE et plus SAFE.

Au Badaboum, on entend offrir un lieu respectueux et tolérant pour tous, dans lequel notre public peut s’exprimer comme il le souhaite, à travers sa danse, son style, son univers.

Tout comportement ou geste contrevenant à ces valeurs (par caractère homophobe, transphobe, raciste, misogyne, xénophobe, insultant…) entrainera automatiquement l’exclusion du club, assortie d’éventuelles poursuites auprès des autorités compétentes.

Badaboum 2 Rue des Taillandiers 75011 Paris

Métro -> 8 : Ledru-Rollin (Paris) (231m)

Bus -> 6176 : Charonne – Keller (Paris) (120m)

Vélib -> Ledru-Rollin – Charonne (108.64m)

Calculez votre itinéraire sur GéoVélo



Contact : https://badaboum.paris https://shotgun.live/fr/events/belaria-residency-nuit-2-the-hacker-b-2-b-djedjotronic

Belaria residency [nuit 2] — David Carretta b2b The Hacker (+) DJ Physical