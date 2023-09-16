JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE – VISITE GUIDÉE DE BÉLARGA Bélarga, 16 septembre 2023, Bélarga.

Bélarga,Hérault

A l’occasion des journées européennes du patrimoine venez visiter le village de Bélarga :

Village de charme médiéval et viticole, drainée par l’Hérault.

Durée 1h30.

2023-09-16 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17 . .

Bélarga 34230 Hérault Occitanie



Come and visit the village of Bélarga on the occasion of the European Heritage Days:

A charming medieval wine-growing village, drained by the Hérault river.

Duration 1h30

Venga a visitar el pueblo de Bélarga durante las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio:

Un encantador pueblo vitivinícola medieval, drenado por el río Hérault.

Duración 1h30

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes besuchen Sie das Dorf Bélarga:

Ein charmantes mittelalterliches Dorf mit Weinanbau, das vom Fluss Hérault entwässert wird.

Dauer 1,5 Stunden

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT ST GUILHEM VALLEE DE L’HERAULT