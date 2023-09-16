JOURNEES EUROPEENNES DU PATRIMOINE – VISITE GUIDÉE DE BÉLARGA Bélarga
A l’occasion des journées européennes du patrimoine venez visiter le village de Bélarga :
Village de charme médiéval et viticole, drainée par l’Hérault.
Durée 1h30.
2023-09-16 15:00:00 fin : 2023-09-17
Come and visit the village of Bélarga on the occasion of the European Heritage Days:
A charming medieval wine-growing village, drained by the Hérault river.
Duration 1h30
Venga a visitar el pueblo de Bélarga durante las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio:
Un encantador pueblo vitivinícola medieval, drenado por el río Hérault.
Duración 1h30
Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes besuchen Sie das Dorf Bélarga:
Ein charmantes mittelalterliches Dorf mit Weinanbau, das vom Fluss Hérault entwässert wird.
Dauer 1,5 Stunden
