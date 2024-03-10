DANS LA FORÊT – CIE LA SAUVAGE Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance, 10 mars 2024, Bel-Air-Val-d'Ance.

Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance,Lozère

Un spectacle autour du best-seller « Dans la forêt » de Jean HEGLAND.

Raconter une histoire, partager un moment comme on peut le faire autour d’un feu , sur la plage ou en forêt. Une femme apportant un carnet noir nous lit l’histoire de Nell, son témoi….

A show based on the bestseller « Dans la forêt » by Jean HEGLAND.

Telling a story, sharing a moment as one might do around a fire, on the beach or in the forest. A woman brings a black notebook to read Nell’s story, her witness…

Un espectáculo basado en el bestseller « Dans la forêt » de Jean HEGLAND.

Contar una historia, compartir un momento como se hace alrededor de una hoguera, en la playa o en el bosque. Una mujer trae un cuaderno negro y nos lee la historia de Nell, su testigo…

Eine Aufführung rund um den Bestseller « Dans la forêt » von Jean HEGLAND.

Eine Geschichte erzählen, einen Moment teilen, wie man es um ein Feuer herum, am Strand oder im Wald tun kann. Eine Frau, die ein schwarzes Notizbuch mitbringt, liest uns die Geschichte von Nell vor, ihrer Zeugin…

