RANDO, CINEMA, SOUPES Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance, 21 octobre 2023, Bel-Air-Val-d'Ance.

Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance,Lozère

Samedi 21 octobre à Saint Symphorien Rando départ 14 heures, Cinéma (SUR LES CHEMINS NOIRS) 18 heures, Soupes 19 heures 30. 10 euros par personnes tout compris.Renseignements : 06 43 17 40 82….

2023-10-21 fin : 2023-10-31 . EUR.

Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance 48600 Lozère Occitanie



Saturday, October 21 at Saint Symphorien Hiking departure 2 p.m., Movie (SUR LES CHEMINS NOIRS) 6 p.m., Soup 7:30 p.m. 10 euros per person all included Information : 06 43 17 40 82…

Sábado 21 de octubre en Saint Symphorien Excursión a partir de las 14.00 h, Película (SUR LES CHEMINS NOIRS) 18.00 h, Sopa 19.30 h. 10 euros por persona todo incluido Información: 06 43 17 40 82…

Samstag, 21. Oktober in Saint Symphorien Rando Start 14 Uhr, Kino (SUR LES CHEMINS NOIRS) 18 Uhr, Suppen 19.30 Uhr. 10 Euro pro Person alles inbegriffen.Auskünfte: 06 43 17 40 82…

