CONCERT LES CRAVATES EN BOIS Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance, 7 octobre 2023, Bel-Air-Val-d'Ance.

Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance,Lozère

Le Foyer Rural de Saint-Symphorien vous propose un concert par Les Cravates en Bois, un groupe vocal aux chansons humoristiques, décalées et impertinentes…..

2023-10-07 fin : 2023-10-07 . EUR.

Bel-Air-Val-d’Ance 48600 Lozère Occitanie



The Foyer Rural de Saint-Symphorien invites you to a concert by Les Cravates en Bois, a vocal group whose songs are humorous, quirky and impertinent….

El Foyer Rural de Saint-Symphorien le invita al concierto de Les Cravates en Bois, un grupo vocal cuyas canciones son humorísticas, extravagantes e impertinentes….

Das Foyer Rural von Saint-Symphorien bietet Ihnen ein Konzert von Les Cravates en Bois, einer Vokalgruppe mit humorvollen, schrägen und frechen Liedern…..

Mise à jour le 2023-08-17 par 48 – OT Langogne