CONCERT 1, 18 mai 2023, Behren-lès-Forbach.

Concert chœur d’hommes d’Hombourg-Haut. Les bénéfices iront à l’association Entr’ aide Cancer ! Venez très nombreux !. Tout public

Jeudi 2023-05-18 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-18 . 0 EUR.

1 Rue de Forbach

Behren-lès-Forbach 57460 Moselle Grand Est



Concert ch?ur d’hommes of Hombourg-Haut. The benefits will go to the association Entr’ aide Cancer ! Come in great numbers!

Concert ch’ur d’hommes d’Hombourg-Haut. ¡Los beneficios se destinarán a la asociación Entr’ aide Cancer! ¡Venid en gran número!

Konzert ch?ur d’hommes aus Hombourg-Haut. Der Erlös geht an den Verein Entr’ aide Cancer! Kommen Sie sehr zahlreich!

Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par FORBACH TOURISME