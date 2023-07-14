Bégadan fête le 14 juillet Bégadan, 14 juillet 2023, Bégadan.

Bégadan,Gironde

Le CCAS et la Mairie de Bégadan organisent la soirée du 14 Juillet au port de By.

Spectacle « Le royal Rafiot » par la troupe golden Parachute, suivi d’un apéritif offert par la municipalité vers 19h30.

Pique-nique ou restauration et buvette sur place.

Un feu d’artifices sera proposé sur les coups de 23h. Ambiance musicale pendant la soirée..

2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . EUR.

Bégadan 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The CCAS and the Mairie de Bégadan organize the July 14th evening at the Port de By.

Show « Le royal Rafiot » by the golden Parachute troupe, followed by an aperitif offered by the municipality at around 7.30pm.

Picnic or refreshments on site.

Fireworks at 11pm. Musical entertainment throughout the evening.

La CCAS y el Ayuntamiento de Bégadan organizan la velada del 14 de julio en el Port de By.

Espectáculo « Le royal Rafiot » de la compañía Golden Parachute, seguido de un aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento hacia las 19h30.

Picnic o catering y bar de refrescos in situ.

Castillo de fuegos artificiales a las 23.00 h. Animación musical durante toda la velada.

Das CCAS und die Gemeindeverwaltung von Begadan organisieren den Abend des 14. Juli im Hafen von By.

Schauspiel « Le royal Rafiot » der Truppe golden Parachute, gefolgt von einem Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde gegen 19:30 Uhr angeboten wird.

Picknick oder Essen und Trinken vor Ort.

Um 23 Uhr wird ein Feuerwerk veranstaltet. Musikalische Unterhaltung während des Abends.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par OT Médoc-Vignoble