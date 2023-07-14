Bégadan fête le 14 juillet Bégadan
Bégadan fête le 14 juillet Bégadan, 14 juillet 2023, Bégadan.
Bégadan,Gironde
Le CCAS et la Mairie de Bégadan organisent la soirée du 14 Juillet au port de By.
Spectacle « Le royal Rafiot » par la troupe golden Parachute, suivi d’un apéritif offert par la municipalité vers 19h30.
Pique-nique ou restauration et buvette sur place.
Un feu d’artifices sera proposé sur les coups de 23h. Ambiance musicale pendant la soirée..
2023-07-14 fin : 2023-07-14 . EUR.
Bégadan 33340 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine
The CCAS and the Mairie de Bégadan organize the July 14th evening at the Port de By.
Show « Le royal Rafiot » by the golden Parachute troupe, followed by an aperitif offered by the municipality at around 7.30pm.
Picnic or refreshments on site.
Fireworks at 11pm. Musical entertainment throughout the evening.
La CCAS y el Ayuntamiento de Bégadan organizan la velada del 14 de julio en el Port de By.
Espectáculo « Le royal Rafiot » de la compañía Golden Parachute, seguido de un aperitivo ofrecido por el ayuntamiento hacia las 19h30.
Picnic o catering y bar de refrescos in situ.
Castillo de fuegos artificiales a las 23.00 h. Animación musical durante toda la velada.
Das CCAS und die Gemeindeverwaltung von Begadan organisieren den Abend des 14. Juli im Hafen von By.
Schauspiel « Le royal Rafiot » der Truppe golden Parachute, gefolgt von einem Aperitif, der von der Gemeinde gegen 19:30 Uhr angeboten wird.
Picknick oder Essen und Trinken vor Ort.
Um 23 Uhr wird ein Feuerwerk veranstaltet. Musikalische Unterhaltung während des Abends.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-28 par OT Médoc-Vignoble