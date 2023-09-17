Marché de la création Au rond point de Bégaar, 17 septembre 2023, Bégaar.

Et pourquoi pas venir se balader à Bégaar et rendez-vous au rond point pour le marché de la création? Vous y trouverez plein de petits trésors : cadres, livres, bijoux, sculptures, peintures, dessins, jeux, cartes originales… Tout ce qu’il faut pour se faire plaisir !

Au rond point de Bégaar

Bégaar 40400 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



And why not come to Begaar and meet at the roundabout for the creation market? You’ll find lots of little treasures: frames, books, jewelry, sculptures, paintings, drawings, games, original cards… Everything you need to treat yourself!

¿Y por qué no dar un paseo por Begaar y reunirse en la rotonda para el mercado creativo? Encontrarás un montón de pequeños tesoros: marcos, libros, joyas, esculturas, pinturas, dibujos, juegos, tarjetas originales… Todo lo que necesitas para darte un capricho

Und warum nicht einen Spaziergang durch Begaar machen und sich am Rond Point zum Kreativmarkt treffen? Hier finden Sie viele kleine Schätze: Bilderrahmen, Bücher, Schmuck, Skulpturen, Gemälde, Zeichnungen, Spiele, originelle Karten? Alles, was man braucht, um sich selbst eine Freude zu machen!

