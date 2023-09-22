Entre les deux B Beffroi Dives-sur-Mer, 22 septembre 2023, Dives-sur-Mer.

Dives-sur-Mer,Calvados

Ce salon culturel « entre 2 biennales » met en valeur le livre d’artiste collectif et vous invite à découvrir les métiers du livre..

2023-09-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-09-22 18:00:00. .

Beffroi Esplanade Francis Giffard

Dives-sur-Mer 14160 Calvados Normandie



Dive into the fascinating worlds of local and foreign artists during this 8th edition. Books, poems, drawings, paper, engraving… So many media exist to take you on amazing, fascinating, exotic journeys! It is also an opportunity to learn more about the artists’ creative processes. The guest of honor of this edition is the Breton artist Christian Prigent, writer, poet and literary critic.

Esta feria cultural « entre 2 bienales » presenta libros de artistas colectivos y le invita a descubrir el comercio del libro.

Diese Kulturmesse « zwischen zwei Biennalen » hebt kollektive Künstlerbücher hervor und lädt Sie dazu ein, die Berufe der Buchbranche zu entdecken.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par Normandie Tourisme / Calvados Attractivité