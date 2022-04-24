Beethoven à Beaune _ Concert Marina Chiche, Laurent Marfaing, Sung-Won Yang & Enrico Pace Beaune Beaune
2022-04-24 16:30:00 – 2022-04-24
Beaune Côte-d’Or
Marina Chiche, violon
Laurent Marfaing, alto
Sung-Won Yang, violoncelle
Enrico Pace, piano
« La Spiritualité ».
F. Liszt; oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano
Elégie No. 1, S. 130
Consolation No. 1 and No. 4, S.172
Romance Oubliée, S. 132
Consolation No. 6, S. 172
Lugubre Gondola, S. 134
Consolation No. 3, S. 132
Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth, S. 382
Cantique d’Amour, S. 173 (arr. by Enrico Pace and Sung-Won Yang)
Brahms; Quatuor pour piano et cordes No. 3 en do mineur Op. 60
Beaune
