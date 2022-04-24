Beethoven à Beaune _ Concert Marina Chiche, Laurent Marfaing, Sung-Won Yang & Enrico Pace Beaune, 24 avril 2022, Beaune.

Beethoven à Beaune _ Concert Marina Chiche, Laurent Marfaing, Sung-Won Yang & Enrico Pace Beaune

2022-04-24 16:30:00 – 2022-04-24

Beaune Côte-d’Or

Marina Chiche, violon

Laurent Marfaing, alto

Sung-Won Yang, violoncelle

Enrico Pace, piano

« La Spiritualité ».

F. Liszt; oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano

Elégie No. 1, S. 130

Consolation No. 1 and No. 4, S.172

Romance Oubliée, S. 132

Consolation No. 6, S. 172

Lugubre Gondola, S. 134

Consolation No. 3, S. 132

Die Zelle in Nonnenwerth, S. 382

Cantique d’Amour, S. 173 (arr. by Enrico Pace and Sung-Won Yang)

Brahms; Quatuor pour piano et cordes No. 3 en do mineur Op. 60

