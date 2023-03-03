Beer Comedy by Youyou, 3 mars 2023, Amboise .

Beer Comedy by Youyou

79 Rue Étienne Jean-Baptiste Cartier Amboise Indre-et-Loire  
2023-03-03 20:00:00 – 2023-03-03

Amboise
Indre-et-Loire

  Soirée Stand Up Comedy chez Beer or not to Beer
Avec : Antoine Peyron, Micky, Michael Sabuco et Youyou MC
Entrée sur conso, sortie au chapeau
Restauration dès 19h

youyou.onewomanshow@gmail.com +33 2 47 57 01 02

Youyou
Amboise
