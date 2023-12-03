LOTO DU TÉLÉTHON Bédarieux
LOTO DU TÉLÉTHON Bédarieux, 3 décembre 2023, Bédarieux.
Bédarieux,Hérault
Loto au profit du téléthon
Salle Léo Ferré
Dimanche 3 décembre à 16h.
2023-12-03 16:00:00 fin : 2023-12-03 . .
Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie
Loto in aid of the telethon
Salle Léo Ferré
Sunday December 3 at 4pm
Loto a beneficio del telemaratón
Sala Léo Ferré
Domingo 3 de diciembre a las 16.00 h
Lotto zu Gunsten des Telethon
Saal Léo Ferré
Sonntag, 3. Dezember um 16 Uhr
Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT DU GRAND ORB