MARATHON DE FILM : HARRY POTTER Bédarieux, 17 novembre 2023, Bédarieux.

Bédarieux,Hérault

Marathon Harry Potter au cinéma Jean Claude Carrière.

Du 17 au 19 novembre, le cinéma Jean Claude Carrière vous propose de (re)découvrir l’univers magique et ensorcelé de Harry Potter à l’occasion du challenge « 24 heures de projections » ! Diffusion de l’intégralité de la saga Harry Potter.

Tarif : 5€ la séance

Pass marathon 8 films : 32€.

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-19 . EUR.

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie



Harry Potter marathon at the Jean Claude Carrière cinema.

From November 17 to 19, the Jean Claude Carrière cinema invites you to (re)discover the magical and bewitching world of Harry Potter during the « 24 hours of screenings » challenge! The entire Harry Potter saga will be shown.

Price: 5? per screening

8-film marathon pass: 32?

Maratón de Harry Potter en el cine Jean Claude Carrière.

Del 17 al 19 de noviembre, el cine Jean Claude Carrière le invita a (re)descubrir el mundo mágico y encantado de Harry Potter durante el desafío « 24 horas de proyecciones » Se proyectará la saga completa de Harry Potter.

Precio: 5 euros por proyección

Pase maratón para 8 películas: 32?

Harry-Potter-Marathon im Kino Jean Claude Carrière.

Vom 17. bis 19. November bietet Ihnen das Kino Jean Claude Carrière die Möglichkeit, die magische und verzauberte Welt von Harry Potter im Rahmen der Herausforderung « 24 Stunden Filmvorführungen » (wieder) zu entdecken! Ausstrahlung der gesamten Harry-Potter-Saga.

Preis: 5? pro Vorstellung

Marathon-Pass für 8 Filme: 32?

Mise à jour le 2023-11-09 par OT DU GRAND ORB