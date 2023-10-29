LE PARC DE TERRALAND Bédarieux, 29 octobre 2023, Bédarieux.

Bédarieux,Hérault

Du 29 octobre au 5 novembre, à l’occasion des vacances scolaires, le complexe sportif René Char se transforme en un parc de jeux géants gonflables pour les enfants avec « Le parc de Terraland »

Pour en profiter, le tarif est de 8€, gratuit pour les parents.

Renseignements au 06 17 17 63 89.

2023-10-29 fin : 2023-11-05 . EUR.

Bédarieux 34600 Hérault Occitanie



From October 29th to November 5th, during the school vacations, the René Char sports complex is transformed into a giant inflatable playground for children with « Le parc de Terraland »

Admission is 8? and free for parents.

Information on 06 17 17 63 89

Del 29 de octubre al 5 de noviembre, durante las vacaciones escolares, el complejo deportivo René Char se transformará en un gigantesco parque infantil hinchable con « Le parc de Terraland »

El precio de la entrada es de 8 euros, con entrada gratuita para los padres.

Para más información, llame al 06 17 17 63 89

Vom 29. Oktober bis zum 5. November, während der Schulferien, verwandelt sich der Sportkomplex René Char in einen riesigen aufblasbaren Spielpark für Kinder mit « Le parc de Terraland »

Der Eintritt kostet 8 Euro, für Eltern ist er kostenlos.

Informationen unter 06 17 17 63 89

Mise à jour le 2023-10-13 par OT DU GRAND ORB