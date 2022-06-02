Bébé lecteur Trégastel Trégastel Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor

Trégastel

Bébé lecteur Trégastel, 2 juin 2022, Trégastel. Bébé lecteur Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel

2022-06-02 10:00:00 – 2022-06-02 11:00:00 Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale

Trégastel Côtes d’Armor Trégastel “Dans mon jardin il y a ”

Un moment pour les tout-petits (0 à 3 ans) à partager dans la convivialité autour de lectures. https://bibliotheque.tregastel.fr/ “Dans mon jardin il y a ”

Un moment pour les tout-petits (0 à 3 ans) à partager dans la convivialité autour de lectures. Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel

dernière mise à jour : 2022-03-16 par Office de tourisme Bretagne Côte de Granit Rose

Détails Catégories d’évènement: Côtes-d'Armor, Trégastel Autres Lieu Trégastel Adresse Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Ville Trégastel lieuville Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel Departement Côtes d'Armor

Trégastel Trégastel Côtes d'Armor https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/tregastel/

Bébé lecteur Trégastel 2022-06-02 was last modified: by Bébé lecteur Trégastel Trégastel 2 juin 2022 Côtes-d’Armor Trégastel

Trégastel Côtes d'Armor