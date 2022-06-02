Bébé lecteur Trégastel Trégastel
Bébé lecteur Trégastel, 2 juin 2022, Trégastel.
Bébé lecteur Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
2022-06-02 10:00:00 – 2022-06-02 11:00:00 Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale
Trégastel Côtes d’Armor Trégastel
“Dans mon jardin il y a ”
Un moment pour les tout-petits (0 à 3 ans) à partager dans la convivialité autour de lectures.
https://bibliotheque.tregastel.fr/
Place Saint-Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
