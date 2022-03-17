Bébé lecteur Trégastel Trégastel
Bébé lecteur Trégastel, 17 mars 2022, Trégastel.
Bébé lecteur Place Ste Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
2022-03-17 – 2022-03-17 Place Ste Anne Bibliothèque municipale
Trégastel Côtes d’Armor Trégastel
“Les gourmands”
Un moment pour les tout-petits de 0 à 3 ans, à partager dans la convivialité autour de lectures.
bibliotheque@tregastel.fr +33 2 96 15 91 51 http://www.bibliotheque.tregastel.fr/
Place Ste Anne Bibliothèque municipale Trégastel
