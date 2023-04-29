Choucroute garnie à emporter La dorlière, 29 avril 2023, Beauzac.

Choucroute garnie à emporter, fromage et dessert. Espace la Dorlière.Organisée par l’association LES TREMPATIOU . Prix : 12€ . Réservation avant le 23 avril à l’Office de Tourisme Marches du Velay Rochebaron bureau de Beauzac ou auprès des bénévoles..

2023-04-29 à 11:30:00 ; fin : 2023-04-29 . EUR.

La dorlière

Beauzac 43590 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Sauerkraut with cheese and dessert. Organized by the association LES TREMPATIOU. Price : 12? Reservation before April 23 at the Tourist Office Marches du Velay Rochebaron office of Beauzac or with the volunteers.

Chucrut para llevar, queso y postre. Organizado por la asociación LES TREMPATIOU. Precio: 12? Reserva antes del 23 de abril en la Oficina de Turismo de Marches du Velay Rochebaron en Beauzac o con los voluntarios.

Sauerkraut mit Beilagen zum Mitnehmen, Käse und Dessert. Organisiert von der Vereinigung LES TREMPATIOU. Preis: 12 ? Reservierung vor dem 23. April im Office de Tourisme Marches du Velay Rochebaron, Büro Beauzac, oder bei den Freiwilligen.

