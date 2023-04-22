Randonne au coeur de la Hêtraie 28 Place du Commandant Schloesing, 22 avril 2023, Beauvoir-en-Lyons.

« Au cœur de la hêtraie »Un forestier vous plongera dans le fonctionnement de la plus grande forêt de Normandie, conjugué au passé, présent et futur : La Forêt de Lyons, hêtraie cathédrale et demain ?

Prévoir de bonnes chaussures de marche. Randonnée ouverte à tous de 8km..

2023-04-22 à 14:30:00

28 Place du Commandant Schloesing

Beauvoir-en-Lyons 76220 Seine-Maritime Normandie



« In the heart of the beech forest « A forester will plunge you into the functioning of the largest forest in Normandy, conjugated in the past, present and future: The Forest of Lyons, cathedral beech forest and tomorrow?

Bring good walking shoes. Hike open to all of 8km.

« En el corazón del hayedo « Un guarda forestal le sumergirá en el funcionamiento del mayor bosque de Normandía, combinado en el pasado, el presente y el futuro: el Bosque de Lyon, hayedo catedralicio y mañana?

Traiga buen calzado para caminar. Se trata de un paseo de 8 km abierto a todos.

« Ein Förster wird Sie in die Funktionsweise des größten Waldes der Normandie einführen, der in der Vergangenheit, Gegenwart und Zukunft liegt: La Forêt de Lyons, Kathedralen-Buchenwald und morgen?

Bitte gute Wanderschuhe mitbringen. Eine für alle offene Wanderung von 8 km.

