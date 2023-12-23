NOËL EN FÊTE Beaulieu Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq, 23 décembre 2023 15:00, Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq.

Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq,Vendée

Le père Noël sera présent avec des friandises pour les enfants..

2023-12-23 fin : 2023-12-23 20:00:00. .

Beaulieu Chateau de Beaulieu

Saint-Michel-le-Cloucq 85200 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Santa Claus will be on hand with treats for the children.

Papá Noel estará presente con golosinas para los niños.

Der Weihnachtsmann wird anwesend sein und Süßigkeiten für die Kinder mitbringen.

