Concours Pintxo Eguna Bd Victor Hugo Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 1 octobre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Une journée de concours autour du Pintxo.

Durant toute la matinée les élèves des écoles hôtelières de la région s’affronteront pour remporter le pintxo d’or.

A partir de midi show cooking et ateliers culinaires.

L’après-midi place aux professionnels qui s’affronteront autour d’un thème donné.

Sur la place Louis XIV, repli aux Halles en cas de mauvais temps.

Plus de renseignements sur le site https://www.saintjeandeluz.boutique/.

2023-10-01 fin : 2023-10-01 18:30:00

Bd Victor Hugo Parvis des Halles

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



A day of Pintxo competitions.

Throughout the morning, students from the region’s hotel schools will compete to win the Pintxo d’Or.

From midday onwards, show cooking and culinary workshops.

In the afternoon, it’s the turn of the professionals to compete on a given theme.

The event will take place on Place Louis XIV, but will retreat to Les Halles in case of bad weather.

Further information at https://www.saintjeandeluz.boutique/

Un día de concursos de pintxos.

Durante toda la mañana, los alumnos de las escuelas de hostelería de la región competirán para ganar el Pintxo d’Or.

A partir del mediodía, habrá show cooking y talleres culinarios.

Por la tarde, los profesionales competirán en torno a un tema determinado.

El evento tendrá lugar en la plaza Luis XIV, con la reserva de Les Halles en caso de mal tiempo.

Para más información, visite https://www.saintjeandeluz.boutique/

Ein Tag voller Wettbewerbe rund um den Pintxo.

Den ganzen Vormittag über treten die Schüler der Hotelfachschulen der Region gegeneinander an, um den goldenen Pintxo zu gewinnen.

Ab Mittag gibt es Show-Cooking und kulinarische Workshops.

Am Nachmittag treten die Profis zu einem bestimmten Thema gegeneinander an.

Auf dem Place Louis XIV, bei schlechtem Wetter Ausweichmöglichkeit in Les Halles.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Website https://www.saintjeandeluz.boutique/

