Tarbes Magic Festival Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes, 9 décembre 2023, Tarbes.

Tarbes,Hautes-Pyrénées

C’est un véritable gala de prestige qui vous est proposé pour l’occasion, regroupant les meilleurs magiciens du moment, dont certains artistes ont été vus à la télévision, notamment dans l’émission « Le plus grand cabaret du monde ».

3 représentations (placement libre) :

– Samedi 9 Décembre 15h30 et 20h30

– Dimanche 10 Décembre 15h30

Les artistes présents en 2023 :

– Adrien QUILLIEN : Cet artiste unique, champion de France de magie 2018, 4ième aux championnats du monde crée des numéros uniques autour de Cocktails magiques

– Herbay MONTANA : Ce gentlemen Pickpocket, toujours souriant, possède un talent fou et un tel charisme qu’il emporte les spectateurs dans un tourbillon de bonne humeur et d’émotion . Un numéro de classe international par l’un des maîtres de la discipline.

– Patrice CURT : Patrice est un artiste aux multiples talents, comédien, magicien, Metteur en scène . Un grand artiste tant par la taille que par le talent.

– Fabrice LIMOUZIN PHOENIX : Fabrice, l’un des maîtres de l’illusion en France est connu dans le grand sud pour être le directeur du festival de magie d’Orthez depuis 5 ans . Il est également le créateur et le directeur artistique de ce premier festival de Tarbes .

– Les DEKKALÉS : Leur genre ? La magie comique . Tour à tour, allumés, déjantés, disjonctés . HERBAY, magicien exceptionnel et DOMI comédienne vous présentent une magie ébouriffante et au combien efficace et hilarante.

– Tabatha DUVAL : Jeune artiste pluridisciplinaire . Tabatha coche toutes les cases . Magicienne en compagnie de Fabrice, danseuse et chorégraphe, chanteuse.

Renseignements et réservations sur : lameagitproduction@gmail.com.

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 . EUR.

Bd du Président Kennedy TARBES

Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie



A truly prestigious gala is offered for the occasion, bringing together the best magicians of the moment, some of whom have been seen on television, notably in the show « Le plus grand cabaret du monde ».

3 performances (free seating):

– Saturday December 9, 3:30pm and 8:30pm

– Sunday December 10th 3:30pm

Artists present in 2023 :

– Adrien QUILLIEN : This unique artist, French magic champion 2018, 4th at the world championships, creates unique acts based on magic cocktails

– Herbay MONTANA: This gentleman Pickpocket, always smiling, possesses mad talent and such charisma that he sweeps spectators away in a whirlwind of good humor and emotion. A world-class act by one of the masters of the discipline.

– Patrice CURT: Patrice is a multi-talented artist, actor, magician and director. A great artist in both size and talent.

– Fabrice LIMOUZIN PHOENIX : Fabrice, one of France’s masters of illusion, is well known in the south of France as the director of the Orthez magic festival for the past 5 years. He is also the creator and artistic director of this first festival in Tarbes.

– Les DEKKALÉS: Their genre? Comic magic. By turns, they’re crazy, crazy, crazy. HERBAY, an exceptional magician, and DOMI, a comedienne, bring you their hilarious and effective magic.

– Tabatha DUVAL : Young multidisciplinary artist . Tabatha ticks all the boxes. Magician with Fabrice, dancer, choreographer and singer.

Information and bookings at: lameagitproduction@gmail.com

Para la ocasión se ofrece una gala realmente prestigiosa, que reúne a los mejores magos del momento, algunos de los cuales han sido vistos en televisión, especialmente en el espectáculo « Le plus grand cabaret du monde ».

3 funciones (entrada gratuita):

– Sábado 9 de diciembre 15.30 h y 20.30 h

– Domingo 10 de diciembre, 15.30 h

Artistas presentes en 2023 :

– Adrien QUILLIEN: Este artista único, campeón de Francia de magia en 2018 y 4º en los campeonatos del mundo, crea actos únicos en torno a cócteles mágicos

– Herbay MONTANA: Este caballero carterista, siempre sonriente, posee un talento y un carisma increíbles que arrastran a los espectadores en un torbellino de buen humor y emoción. Un número de primera categoría a cargo de uno de los maestros de la disciplina.

– Patrice CURT: Patrice es un artista polifacético, actor, mago y director. Un gran artista tanto por su tamaño como por su talento.

– Fabrice LIMOUZIN PHOENIX : Fabrice, uno de los maestros franceses de la ilusión, es muy conocido en el sur de Francia como director del festival de magia de Orthez desde hace 5 años. También es el creador y director artístico de este primer festival en Tarbes.

– Les DEKKALÉS : ¿Su género? La magia cómica. A su vez, son locos, locos, locos. HERBAY, mago excepcional, y DOMI, comediante, le presentarán su magia impresionantemente eficaz e hilarante.

– Tabatha DUVAL : Joven artista multidisciplinar. Tabatha cumple todos los requisitos. Maga con Fabrice, bailarina, coreógrafa y cantante.

Información y reservas en: lameagitproduction@gmail.com

Einige von ihnen waren bereits im Fernsehen zu sehen, z. B. in der Sendung « Das größte Kabarett der Welt ».

3 Vorstellungen (freie Platzwahl) :

– Samstag, 9. Dezember, 15.30 Uhr und 20.30 Uhr

– Sonntag, 10. Dezember 15.30 Uhr

Künstler, die 2023 anwesend sind :

– Adrien QUILLIEN: Dieser einzigartige Künstler, französischer Meister der Zauberei 2018, 4. Platz bei den Weltmeisterschaften kreiert einzigartige Nummern rund um magische Cocktails

– Herbay MONTANA: Dieser stets lächelnde Gentleman-Taschendieb besitzt ein wahnsinniges Talent und ein solches Charisma, dass er die Zuschauer in einen Strudel aus guter Laune und Emotionen reißt. Eine Nummer von internationaler Klasse von einem der Meister seines Fachs.

– Patrice CURT: Patrice ist ein Künstler mit vielen Talenten, Schauspieler, Zauberer, Regisseur. Ein großer Künstler, sowohl von der Größe als auch von seinem Talent her.

– Fabrice LIMOUZIN PHOENIX: Fabrice, einer der Meister der Illusion in Frankreich, ist im Süden des Landes als Direktor des Zauberfestivals von Orthez bekannt, das er seit fünf Jahren leitet. Er ist auch der Schöpfer und künstlerische Leiter dieses ersten Festivals in Tarbes.

– Die DEKKALÉS: Ihr Genre? Komische Zauberei . Abwechselnd, verrückt, verrückt, verrückt . HERBAY, ein außergewöhnlicher Zauberer, und DOMI, eine Schauspielerin, präsentieren Ihnen eine verblüffende und überaus effektive und urkomische Zauberei.

– Tabatha DUVAL: Eine junge, multidisziplinäre Künstlerin. Tabatha hat alle Register gezogen. Sie ist Zauberin in Begleitung von Fabrice, Tänzerin, Choreographin und Sängerin.

Informationen und Reservierungen unter: lameagitproduction@gmail.com

