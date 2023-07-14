Bayonne fête le 14 Juillet Divers lieux, 14 juillet 2023, Bayonne.

Animations musicales, feu d’artifice, bals ..

Comme le veut la tradition bayonnaise, la Fête nationale est célébrée en musique dans la journée et se termine par un superbe feu d’artifice, Bayonne s’illumine alors de mille couleurs..

Divers lieux

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Musical entertainment, fireworks, dances …

As is the Bayonne tradition, the National Holiday is celebrated with music during the day and ends with a superb fireworks display. Bayonne is then lit up with a thousand colors.

Animación musical, fuegos artificiales, bailes…

Como es tradición en Bayona, la Fiesta Nacional se celebra con música durante el día y termina con un magnífico espectáculo de fuegos artificiales, con Bayona iluminada con mil colores.

Musikalische Unterhaltung, Feuerwerk, Bälle …

Wie es in Bayonne Tradition ist, wird der Nationalfeiertag tagsüber mit Musik gefeiert und endet mit einem prächtigen Feuerwerk, Bayonne erstrahlt dann in tausend Farben.

