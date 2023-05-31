Stand up avec Jarnal La Luna Negra, 31 mai 2023, Bayonne.

« Il y a 2 trucs à la mode en ce moment : le Stand-up et le Pays basque.

Je vous propose un marché : moi j’essaye d’apporter le stand-up à la Luna, vous vous apportez le Pays basque. Si au pire vous n’adoptez pas le stand-up, vous pouvez toujours m’adopter moi.

Note 1 : Je suis un parisien de passage qui ne devrait pas rester assez longtemps pour augmenter les prix de l’immobilier !

Note 2 : Ce spectacle est évolutif. Il contient des traces significatives d’humour noir (voir très sombre) et de politiquement (vraiment pas) correct »

Jarnal.

2023-05-31 à ; fin : 2023-05-31 . .

La Luna Negra Rue des Augustins

Bayonne 64100 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



« There are two trendy things right now: stand-up and the Basque Country.

I’ll make you a deal: I’ll try to bring the stand-up to La Luna, you bring the Basque Country. If at worst you don’t adopt the stand-up, you can always adopt me.

Note 1: I’m a Parisian passing through who shouldn’t stay long enough to raise real estate prices!

Note 2: This show is evolving. It contains significant traces of black humor (even very dark) and political correctness (really not) »

Jarnal

« Hay dos cosas que están de moda en este momento: la comedia stand-up y el País Vasco.

Te propongo un trato: yo intentaré traer el stand-up a La Luna, tú trae el País Vasco. Si en el peor de los casos no adoptas el stand-up, siempre puedes adoptarme a mí.

Nota 1: Soy un parisino de paso que no debería quedarse tanto tiempo como para subir los precios de la vivienda

Nota 2: Este espectáculo está evolucionando. Contiene importantes trazas de humor negro y corrección política

Jarnal

« Es gibt zwei Dinge, die im Moment in Mode sind: Stand-up und das Baskenland.

Ich schlage Ihnen einen Deal vor: Ich versuche, den Stand-up in die Luna zu bringen, Sie bringen das Baskenland. Wenn Sie im schlimmsten Fall den Stand-up nicht übernehmen, können Sie immer noch mich übernehmen.

Anmerkung 1: Ich bin ein Pariser auf der Durchreise, der nicht lange genug bleiben sollte, um die Immobilienpreise zu erhöhen!

Anmerkung 2: Diese Show ist entwicklungsfähig. Sie enthält signifikante Spuren von schwarzem (siehe sehr düster) Humor und politischer (wirklich nicht) Korrektheit »

Jarnal

Mise à jour le 2023-01-31 par OT Bayonne