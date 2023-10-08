LES FOULÉES BENGALIENNES Bayon, 8 octobre 2023, Bayon.

Bayon,Meurthe-et-Moselle

L’association « Les Bengalas » de Bayon organise dans le cadre d’Octobre rose une marche de 5 km et une course de 10 km autour des étangs de Bayon, Roville, Mangonville. Tous les bénéfices seront reversés à une association de la ligue contre le cancer.

9h30: accueil et échauffement collectif ; 10h: départs échelonnés

Tarif : 10€ – gratuit pour les moins de 12 ans

Inscriptions à pomme.tarillon@gmail.com ou tolu.creusel@outlook.fr de préférence avant le 1er octobre. Tout public

Bayon 54290 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



As part of pink October, Bayon’s « Les Bengalas » association is organizing a 5 km walk and a 10 km run around the ponds of Bayon, Roville and Mangonville. All proceeds will be donated to the French League Against Cancer.

9:30 am: welcome and collective warm-up; 10 am: staggered starts

Price: 10? – free for children under 12

Registration pomme.tarillon@gmail.com or tolu.creusel@outlook.fr preferably before October 1

En el marco del octubre rosa, la asociación « Les Bengalas » de Bayon organiza una marcha de 5 km y una carrera de 10 km alrededor de los estanques de Bayon, Roville y Mangonville. Todo lo recaudado se donará a una asociación de la Liga contra el Cáncer.

9.30 h: bienvenida y calentamiento colectivo; 10 h: salidas escalonadas

Coste: ¿10 euros? – gratis para menores de 12 años

Inscripción: pomme.tarillon@gmail.com o tolu.creusel@outlook.fr preferiblemente antes del 1 de octubre

Der Verein « Les Bengalas » aus Bayon organisiert im Rahmen des Rosa Oktobers einen 5 km langen Spaziergang und einen 10 km langen Lauf rund um die Teiche von Bayon, Roville und Mangonville. Alle Einnahmen werden an eine Organisation der Krebsliga gespendet.

9.30 Uhr: Empfang und gemeinsames Aufwärmen; 10 Uhr: gestaffelte Starts

Preis: 10 ? – kostenlos für Kinder unter 12 Jahren

Anmeldung unter pomme.tarillon@gmail.com oder tolu.creusel@outlook.fr vorzugsweise bis zum 1. Oktober

